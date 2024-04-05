(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Total telecom and pay-TV service revenue in Japan will increase at a CAGR of 2.1%, primarily supported by the contributions from the mobile data and fixed broadband segments. Mobile data revenue, will increase, at a CAGR of 5% during 2023-2028. This growth will be driven by increasing smartphone and M2M/IoT subscriptions, and growing adoption of 5G services that yield higher data ARPU. Fixed broadband service revenue will grow at a five-year CAGR of 1.2% over 2023-2028, driven by steady growth in fiber optic access lines, on the back of fiber rollouts by operators and government.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Japan today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV markets, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

The Country Intelligence Report provides analysis of the following:



Demographic and macroeconomic context in Japan.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, DTT migration, IoT regulations, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets. Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights



M2M/IoT subscriptions will grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2023-2028, driven by MNOs focus on tapping M2M/IoT opportunities.

4G subscriptions accounted for a majority of total mobile subscriptions in 2023.

Average monthly mobile voice usage in Japan will decline to 103 minutes in 2028, due to an increase in customers shifting to OTT-based communication apps. NTT Docomo led the mobile service market with a majority share of total mobile subscriptions in 2023.

Report Scope



This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Japan's telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the publisher's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Japan's mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband and pay-TV markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Japan's telecommunications markets. The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Japan.

Company Coverage:



NTT

KDDI

SoftBank Japan

Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

SKYPerfecTV WOWOW

Key Topics Covered:



Market Highlights

Key takeaways, Country Telecom Market Snapshot 2023-2028, revenue CAGR and penetration by service type, 2023 penetration in regional context

Operating Environment

Population, real GDP growth, nominal GDP, consumer price inflation, PPP-adjusted GDP per capita, exchange rates

The Country Risk Index (CRI)

Country risk analysis of Japan compared to Asia-Pacific and the world

Regulatory context, highlights, 6G development, spectrum updates, potential NTT Sale

ESG context

Telecom Services Market Outlook

Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue by category, 2022-2028

Mobile Services

Mobile subscription penetration and subscription by device type

Mobile subscriptions by payment type, mobile subscriptions by technology generation, 2022-2028

Data usage and traffic

Mobile ARPU by payment type and service revenue by type

Fixed Services

Fixed service penetration and subscription

Voice telephony by technology, fixed broadband lines by technology

Fixed ARPU and service revenue by service type

Pay-TV Services

Pay-TV penetration and subscription

Pay-TV ARPU by type and service revenue

Subscription market share by service area

Competitive Landscape & Company Snapshots

Product portfolios and positioning, service offerings by service provider, 2023

Company snapshot: NTT

Company snapshot: KDDI

Company snapshot: SoftBank Company snapshot: Rakuten Mobile

