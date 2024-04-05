HUTCHMED Highlights Data To Be Presented At AACR Congress 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13) today announces that new and updated data from several studies of compounds discovered by HUTCHMED will be presented at the upcoming American Association of Cancer Research (“AACR”) Annual Meeting 2024, taking place on April 5-10, 2024 in San Diego, California.

Initial preclinical data will be presented for HMPL-506 , a novel, highly potent and differentiated menin-MLL inhibitor for the treatment of certain types of acute leukemia. Compared with five other menin inhibitors in clinical development, HMPL-506 showed the stronger inhibitory potency in MLL-rearranged and NPM1 mutant leukemia cell line models. Furthermore, HMPL-506 in combination with azacytidine, venetoclax or gilteritinib synergistically improved the anti-tumor effect against MLL-rearranged leukemias both in vitro and in vivo. The investigational drug candidate displayed favorable pharmacokinetic profiles, high selectivity and low risk of cardiac toxicity. A Phase I study of HMPL-506 is planned for the second half of 2024. Initial preclinical data will also be presented for HMPL-A067 (HMA800067), a novel CD38-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) in which daratumumab was conjugated with cytotoxic payload Monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) via a novel linker. It demonstrated significant superior anti-tumor activity to daratumumab, including in several B-cell malignancies models with resistance to daratumumab treatment. Other presentations include preclinical data on the ERK 1/2 inhibitor, HMPL-295 ; early clinical data on the Syk inhibitor, sovleplenib , in lymphoma patients; additional clinical data from global studies of VEGFR inhibitor, fruquintinib , and MET inhibitor, savolitinib ; and several investigator-initiated studies of fruquintinib and VEGFR/CSF-1R/FGFR inhibitor, surufatinib . Details of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract title Presenter / Lead author Presentation details

SPONSORED STUDIES HMPL-506, a novel, highly potent and differentiated menin-MLL inhibitor for the treatment of MLL-rearranged and NPM1 mutant acute leukemia in preclinical models Min Cheng, HUTCHMED, Shanghai, China #2113

Poster Session (PO07.02 - Pharmacodynamic Biomarkers of Drug Response)

Monday, April 8, 2024 HMPL-A067 (HMA800067), a novel CD38-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity to daratumumab in preclinical B-cell malignancies models Yan Xu, HUTCHMED, Shanghai, China #1890

Poster Session (PO01.02 - Antibody-Drug Conjugates and Bispectific Antibodies)

Monday, April 8, 2024 Preclinical characterization of HMPL-295, a potent and selective ERK1/2 inhibitor Jia Hu, HUTCHMED, Shanghai, China #1661

Poster Session (PO03.01 - Cell Signaling Components as Therapeutic Targets)

Monday, April 8, 2024 Targeting YAP1/TEAD signaling re-sensitizes MAPK/ERK pathway inhibitors in KRAS-driven cancer cells Xianwen Yang, HUTCHMED, Shanghai, China #1931

Poster Session (PO03.04 - Drug Resistance 2: Ras GTPase)

Monday, April 8, 2024 Safety and Efficacy of Sovleplenib (HMPL-523), a Syk Inhibitor, in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Lymphoma

Paolo Strati, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, USA #CT144

Poster Session (PO01.03 - Phase 0 and Phase I Clinical Trials)

Monday, April 8, 2024 Early carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) dynamics to predict the efficacy of fruquintinib (F) + best supportive care (BSC) in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) enrolled in FRESCO-2 Stefano Lonardi, Veneto Institute of Oncology IOV-IRCCS Padua, Italy #6408

Poster Session (PO01.10 - Predictive Biomarkers 5)

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Savolitinib (savo) + osimertinib (osi) vs savo + placebo (PBO) in patients (pts) with EGFR-mutated (EGFRm), MET-amplified advanced NSCLC with progression on osi James Chih-Hsin Yang, National Taiwan University Hospital and National Taiwan University Cancer Centre, Taipei, Taiwan #CT251

Poster Session (PO01.10 - Predictive Biomarkers 5)

Tuesday, April 9, 2024

INVESTIGATOR-INITIATED STUDIES Enhanced anticancer efficacy via ROS-dependent ferroptosis: synergy between surufatinib and cisplatin in small cell lung cancer Xiaolin Li, First Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing Medical University, Nanjing, China #2122

Poster Session (PO07.02 - Pharmacodynamic Biomarkers of Drug Response)

Monday, April 8, 2024 Efficacy and underlying mechanisms of surufatinib in non-small cell lung cancer treatment Yanfang Zheng, Affiliated Cancer Hospital & Institute of Guangzhou Medical University, Guangzhou, China #2126

Poster Session (PO07.02 - Pharmacodynamic Biomarkers of Drug Response)

Monday, April 8, 2024 Enhancing Radiosensitivity in Biliary Tract Cancer: The Dual Role of Surufatinib in Tumor Suppression and Macrophage Reprogramming Hong Ma, Wuhan Union Hospital, Wuhan, China #2127

Poster Session (PO07.02 - Pharmacodynamic Biomarkers of Drug Response)

Monday, April 8, 2024 Surufatinib treatment in pancreatic cancer: unveiling the role of GPR34 in TAMs and enhancing immunotherapy efficacy Jihui Hao / Song Gao, Tianjin Medical University Cancer Institute and Hospital, Tianjin, China #2128

Poster Session (PO07.02 - Pharmacodynamic Biomarkers of Drug Response)

Monday, April 8, 2024 Efficacy and Underlying Mechanisms of Surufatinib Combined with PD-1 Monoclonal Antibody and Chemotherapy in Pancreatic Cancer Guanghai Dai / Ru Jia, Chinese PLA General Hospital (CPLAGH), Beijing, China #2129

Poster Session (PO07.02 - Pharmacodynamic Biomarkers of Drug Response)

Monday, April 8, 2024 Optimizing the treatment schedule of radiotherapy combined with VEGFR-TKIs and PD-(L) 1 inhibitors in metastatic colorectal cancer Tao Zhang / Zhenyu Lin, Cancer Center, Union Hospital Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China #3827

Poster Session (PO10.04 - Outcome Investigation with Real World Data)

Monday, April 8, 2024 Clinical and epidemiological profile of neuroendocrine differentiation- A hospital-based retrospective study Susheng Shi / Yaru Wen, Cancer Hospital Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing, China #4630

Poster Session (PO06.04 - Molecular Classification of Tumors for Diagnostics, Prognostics, and Therapeutic Outcomes)

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Epidemiological characteristics and treatment strategies of gastric cancer with neuroendocrine differentiation (NED) Jun Zhang, The First Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University, Chongqing, China #4864

Poster Session (PO01.08 - Descriptive Epidemiology and Statistical and Epidemiological Methodology)

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Initial efficacy of surufatinib plus sintilimab and IBI310 for patients with high-grade advanced-neuroendocrine neoplasm: A multicenter, single arm phase 2 study Lin Shen / Ming Lu, Peking University Cancer Hospital and Institute, Beijing, China #CT266

Poster Session (PO02.02 - Phase II Clinical Trials 2)

Tuesday, April 9, 2024



