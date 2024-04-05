United Kingdom Furniture Outlook 2024, With Profiles Of 169 UK Furniture Companies With Activity, Product Portfolio, Turnover Range And Workforce

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Furniture Outlook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The United Kingdom Furniture Outlook analyses the Furniture market in the UK through updated furniture industry data and useful indicators: furniture market size, market forecasts up to 2025, production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2018-2023, data by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture), major trading partners and macroeconomic trends, furniture manufacturing production system: structural statistics by number of enterprises, class of employment and value added.

Who are the top furniture companies in the United Kingdom?

For a selection of around 169 major UK furniture companies, the report provides short profiles with information on activity, product portfolio, turnover range, workforce, email address and website.

Key Topics Covered:

United Kingdom: Market at a glance



Furniture market outline Furniture market forecasts to 2025

United Kingdom: Macro Data

Socio-demographic variables, macroeconomic trends, historical data and forecasts

United Kingdom: Furniture Consumption



Total value 2018-2023 Furniture consumption by segment, by product origin

United Kingdom: Furniture Imports



Total value 2018-2023

Imports/consumption ratio by segment

Origin of furniture imports Detailed tables for imports by product, by country and geographical area of origin

United Kingdom: Furniture Production



Total value 2018-2023

Furniture production by segment The furniture manufacturing productive system

United Kingdom: Furniture Exports



Total value 2018-2023 Exports/production ratio, exports by destination, by product and by geographical area

United Kingdom: Short profile of top furniture companies

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900