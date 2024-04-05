(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Travel - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This thematic research report takes an in-depth look at the theme of online travel and the impact it has on the travel and tourism industry.
This report analyzes the players impacted by this theme alongside the contributing trends, negative destination trends, unintended opportunities, and trends that have emerged as a result of online travel. It then dives deep into an industry analysis, presenting several real-life case studies looking at how destinations and companies have responded to the impact of this theme on their operations. Recommendations are then offered for the travel sector, alongside a description of companies mentioned throughout. This report focus is on online travel.
Key Highlights
Within the online travel sphere, it is increasingly common to see larger players in lodging providers and airlines. Both sectors now have a well-established presence in the online travel space, offering direct booking and reservation portals for their customers. Companies such as Hilton, easyJet, and Ryanair are considered leaders within the online travel theme due to the adoption and integration of technology and key advancements such as Big Data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and travel apps.
To accelerate recovery from the pandemic, companies must attempt to drive direct bookings, as less capital is leaked this way. Loyalty programs can be used here; a customer that is part of a loyalty program will likely re-book directly to receive future rewards and perks. Due to the changing needs and demands of the modern traveler, travel booking has evolved from traditional high street stores with in-person travel agents to a highly fragmented online marketplace of travel products and suppliers.
Companies have had to shift the focus away from a high street presence towards an asset-light, online-only operation to remain current in the ever-competitive online space. This trend will further accelerate as internet penetration grows worldwide and online platforms become the preferred method for travelers to find information and make transactions.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Players Thematic Briefing Trends Consumer trends Enterprise trends Industry trends Industry Analysis Impact of online travel on travel & tourism Challenges of online travel in travel & tourism Recommendations for online travel in travel & tourism Case studies Timeline Signals M&A trends Venture financing trends Patent trends Company filing trends Hiring trends Social media trends Value Chain Third-party suppliers Direct suppliers Ancillary suppliers Companies Public companies Private companies Sector Scorecards Airlines sector scorecard Rail and road transport sector scorecard Travel intermediaries sector scorecard Glossary
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Accor Agoda Air China Airbnb Allianz Global Assistance Ardent Leisure BlaBlaCar Booking Holdings British Airways Carnival Corporation CheapOAir China Southern Airlines Cleartrip Collinson Group Comcast Contiki Despegar easyJet eDreams ODIGEO Expedia Facebook Gadventures GetYourGuide Hays Travel Hertz Hilton HomeAway Hotelbeds Hyatt Incredible India Insure&Go InsureMyTrip Intrepid Travel Kayak Kerala Tourism Lonely Planet LoyaltyLion Lyft MakeMyTrip Marriott Miral Momondo Money Corp Open Table Open Table Revolut Royal Caribbean Skyscanner Southwest Airlines Switchfly TheFork Tivoli Travelex Travelocity Travelodge Traveloka Trip TripAdvisor Trivago TUI Twitter Uber Uber Vietravel Viking Line Visit Florida Visit Scotland Vrbo Walt Disney Zomato
