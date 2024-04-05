(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tavapadon Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about tavapadon for Parkinson's disease in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the tavapadon for Parkinson's Disease in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the tavapadon for Parkinson's Disease.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the tavapadon market forecast analysis for Parkinson's disease in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in Parkinson's disease.

Cerevel Therapeutics is developing tavapadon to treat both early and late-stage Parkinson's disease. Tavapadon was rationally designed as an orally-bioavailable, once-daily partial agonist that selectively targets dopamine D1/D5 receptor subtypes to balance meaningful motor activity with a favourable safety profile.

It has the potential to be used as both, a monotherapy for early-stage Parkinson's disease and as adjunctive therapy for late-stage Parkinson's disease. Cerevel is currently conducting Phase III trials of tavapadon, known as TEMPO-1, TEMPO-2, and TEMPO-3, as monotherapy (early-stage) and adjunctive (late-stage) in Parkinson's disease. It is also conducting an open-label extension trial, known as TEMPO-4. Cerevel expects data from the TEMPO-3 trial in mid-year 2024 and TEMPO-1 and TEMPO-2 in the second half of 2024.

Tavapadon differentially activates the direct motor pathway, potentially driving motor benefit while minimizing side effects typical of drugs that non-selectively stimulate dopamine, such as daytime sedation, or somnolence, compromised impulse control, and risk of psychotic symptoms including hallucinations. The drug is also designed to activate the D1/D5 receptor subtypes at levels that maximize motor benefit while reducing the prolonged receptor overexcitation and desensitization caused by full agonists, leading to dyskinesias and exacerbation of "off" time.

This report provides a detailed market assessment of tavapadon for Parkinson's disease in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2025 to 2032.

The report provides the clinical trials information of tavapadon for Parkinson's disease covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

In the coming years, the market scenario for Parkinson's disease is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence tavapadon dominance.

Other emerging products for Parkinson's disease are expected to give tough market competition to tavapadon and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of tavapadon in Parkinson's disease. This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of tavapadon from 2025 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the tavapadon in Parkinson's disease.

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of tavapadon?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to tavapadon in Parkinson's disease and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the tavapadon development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to tavapadon for Parkinson's disease?

What is the forecasted market scenario of tavapadon for Parkinson's disease?

What are the forecasted sales of tavapadon in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to tavapadon for Parkinson's disease? Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of Parkinson's disease?

