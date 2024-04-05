(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "VRDN-001 Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about VRDN-001 for Graves' Ophthalmopathy in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the VRDN-001 for Graves' Ophthalmopathy in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the VRDN-001 for Graves' Ophthalmopathy.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the VRDN-001 market forecast analysis for Graves' Ophthalmopathy in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in Graves' Ophthalmopathy.

Drug Summary

Viridian's lead product candidate, VRDN-001, is a differentiated monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), a clinically and commercially validated target for the treatment of Graves' Ophthalmopathy.

In preclinical studies, VRDN-001 had shown to be a full antagonist of IGF-1R, with complete receptor blockade than other anti-IGF-1R antibodies, including the only approved Graves' Ophthalmopathy therapy. Data from the initial dose cohorts of the Phase II portion of the ongoing trial established clinical proof-of-concept for VRDN-001 in patients with active Graves' Ophthalmopathy. Preliminary data from the ongoing trial showed treatment with VRDN-001 led to clinically meaningful reductions in proptosis, improvement in clinical activity score (CAS), and diplopia resolution. VRDN-001 was generally safe and well-tolerated in the trial.

VRDN-001 Analytical Perspective

In-depth VRDN-001 Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of VRDN-001 for Graves' Ophthalmopathy in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2025 to 2032.

VRDN-001 Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of VRDN-001 for Graves' Ophthalmopathy covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Report Highlights



In the coming years, the market scenario for Graves' Ophthalmopathy is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence VRDN-001 dominance.

Other emerging products for Graves' Ophthalmopathy are expected to give tough market competition to VRDN-001 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of VRDN-001 in Graves' Ophthalmopathy. This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of VRDN-001 from 2025 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the VRDN-001 in Graves' Ophthalmopathy.

Key Questions Answered



What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of VRDN-001?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to VRDN-001 in Graves' Ophthalmopathy and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the VRDN-001 development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to VRDN-001 for Graves' Ophthalmopathy?

What is the forecasted market scenario of VRDN-001 for Graves' Ophthalmopathy?

What are the forecasted sales of VRDN-001 in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to VRDN-001 for Graves' Ophthalmopathy? Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of Graves' Ophthalmopathy?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. VRDN-001 Overview in Graves' Ophthalmopathy

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile

3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)

5. VRDN-001 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of VRDN-001 in Graves' Ophthalmopathy

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of VRDN-001 in the 7MM for Graves' Ophthalmopathy

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of VRDN-001 in the United States for Graves' Ophthalmopathy

5.3.2. Market Size of VRDN-001 in Germany for Graves' Ophthalmopathy

5.3.3. Market Size of VRDN-001 in France for Graves' Ophthalmopathy

5.3.4. Market Size of VRDN-001 in Italy for Graves' Ophthalmopathy

5.3.5. Market Size of VRDN-001 in Spain for Graves' Ophthalmopathy

5.3.6. Market Size of VRDN-001 in the United Kingdom for Graves' Ophthalmopathy

5.3.7. Market Size of VRDN-001 in Japan for Graves' Ophthalmopathy

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

8. Appendix

