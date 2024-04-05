(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ACP-01 Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about ACP-01 for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the ACP-01 for PAD in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the ACP-01 for PAD.

ACP-01, Hemostemix's lead clinical candidate, is an autologous cell therapy to treat critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients facing amputation.

ACP-01 consists of cells derived from the patient's blood and modified with Hemostemix's technology that forms new blood vessels. These cells, known as angiogenic cell precursors, or ACPs, secrete growth factors and cytokines that support the formation of blood vessels through vasculogenesis and angiogenesis. Factors secreted by ACPs also facilitate the recruitment of additional progenitor cells to promote the healing of damaged tissues. When these cells are injected into the dying leg muscle of the same patient with critical limb ischemia, they support the regeneration of new small blood vessels and may prevent amputations.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the ACP-01 market forecast analysis for PAD in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in PAD.

ACP-01 Analytical Perspective

In-depth ACP-01 Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of ACP-01 for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2025 to 2032.

ACP-01 Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of ACP-01 for PAD covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Report Highlights



In the coming years, the market scenario for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence ACP-01 dominance.

Other emerging products for PAD are expected to give tough market competition to ACP-01 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of ACP-01 in PAD. This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of ACP-01 from 2025 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the ACP-01 in PAD.

Key Questions Answered



What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of ACP-01?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to ACP-01 in Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the ACP-01 development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to ACP-01 for PAD?

What is the forecasted market scenario of ACP-01 for PAD?

What are the forecasted sales of ACP-01 in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to ACP-01 for PAD? Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of PAD?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. ACP-01 Overview in PAD

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile

3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)

5. ACP-01 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of ACP-01 in PAD

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of ACP-01 in the 7MM for PAD

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of ACP-01 in the United States for PAD

5.3.2. Market Size of ACP-01 in Germany for PAD

5.3.3. Market Size of ACP-01 in France for PAD

5.3.4. Market Size of ACP-01 in Italy for PAD

5.3.5. Market Size of ACP-01 in Spain for PAD

5.3.6. Market Size of ACP-01 in the United Kingdom for PAD

5.3.7. Market Size of ACP-01 in Japan for PAD

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

8. Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900