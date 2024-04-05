(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "XADAGO Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides comprehensive insights about XADAGO for Parkinson's disease in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the XADAGO for Parkinson's Disease in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the XADAGO for Parkinson's Disease.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the XADAGO market forecast analysis for Parkinson's disease in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in Parkinson's disease.

Drug Summary

XADAGO tablets contain safinamide as the mesylate salt. Safinamide mesylate is (S)-2-[[4-[(3-fluorophenyl) methoxy] phenyl] methyl] aminopropanamide methanesulfonate (1:1). XADAGO is available as 50 mg and 100 mg film-coated tablets for oral administration. Each tablet contains 65.88 mg or 131.76 mg of safinamide mesylate, equivalent to 50 mg or 100 mg, respectively, of the safinamide-free base. The tablets also contain the following inactive ingredients: colloidal silicon dioxide, crospovidone, hypromellose, iron oxide (red), magnesium stearate, microcrystalline cellulose, polyethylene glycol 6000, potassium aluminum silicate, and titanium dioxide.

Dosage and Administration

It is started with 50 mg administered orally once daily at the same time of day; after 2 weeks, the dose may be increased to 100 mg once daily, based on individual need and tolerability.

In hepatic impairment, patient dosage should not exceed 50 mg once daily. It is contraindicated in patients with severe hepatic impairment.

Mechanism of Action

The precise mechanism by which XADAGO exerts its effect in Parkinson's disease is unknown. XADAGO is an inhibitor of monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B). Inhibition of MAO-B activity, by blocking the catabolism of dopamine, is thought to result in an increase in dopamine levels and a subsequent increase in dopaminergic activity in the brain.

In-depth XADAGO Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of XADAGO for Parkinson's disease in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.

XADAGO Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of XADAGO for Parkinson's disease covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Report Highlights



In the coming years, the market scenario for Parkinson's disease is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence XADAGO dominance.

Other emerging products for Parkinson's disease are expected to give tough market competition to XADAGO and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of XADAGO in Parkinson's disease. This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of XADAGO from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the XADAGO in Parkinson's disease.

Key Questions Answered



What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of XADAGO?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to XADAGO in Parkinson's disease and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the XADAGO development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to XADAGO for Parkinson's disease?

What is the forecasted market scenario of XADAGO for Parkinson's disease?

What are the forecasted sales of XADAGO in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to XADAGO for Parkinson's disease? Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of Parkinson's disease?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. XADAGO Overview in Parkinson's disease

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and Efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestones

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile

3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)

5. XADAGO Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of XADAGO in Parkinson's disease

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of XADAGO in the 7MM for Parkinson's disease

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of XADAGO in the United States for Parkinson's disease

5.3.2. Market Size of XADAGO in Germany for Parkinson's disease

5.3.3. Market Size of XADAGO in France for Parkinson's disease

5.3.4. Market Size of XADAGO in Italy for Parkinson's disease

5.3.5. Market Size of XADAGO in Spain for Parkinson's disease

5.3.6. Market Size of XADAGO in the United Kingdom for Parkinson's disease

5.3.7. Market Size of XADAGO in Japan for Parkinson's disease

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

8. Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900