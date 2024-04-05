(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence - Insurance Predictions 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The insurance industry is shaped by a range of macroeconomic, industry, and technology themes, which dictate how the market evolves and how leading players within the market fare. Insurers who are left behind on key trends risk trailing their competition, while challengers and start-ups can make names for themselves by establishing themselves as specialists within a certain theme.
Scope
The emergence of generative AI in 2023 has caused a great deal of excitement within the insurance industry. It offers a wide range of capabilities that insurers, reinsurers, and brokers can utilize to transform their service and processes, while potentially saving both time and money. The leading theme in the 2023 version of this report was inflation and the cost-of-living crisis and its impact continues to be felt across the insurance industry. As a result, keeping retention rates high across all product lines will be the key challenge for insurers going into 2024. Insurers need to combat climate change due to the cost they endure from severe weather events, but the most significant point in the short term is that action will be driven by consumer demand and insurers will need to be proactive as a result.
Reasons to Buy
Understand the most disruptive themes in insurance for 2024. Access key predictions per theme to help guide strategy and tech decisions at your institution. Understand which individual firms are best placed to win or lose amid predicted thematic impacts.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Top Themes for 2024 Artificial Intelligence Inflation and Cost of Living ESG Cyber Insurance Personalization Internet of Things Wellbeing The Future of Work Electric Vehicles Big Data Embedded Insurance Insurtech Geopolitics ESG Environmental (Natural Catastrophe) Parametric Insurance Sector Scorecards Non-life insurance sector scorecard Life insurance sector scorecard
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
Aviva AXA Ping An Zhong An Zego Metromile Lemonade By Miles Swiss Re Munich Re Vitality YuLife dacadoo Chubb Aon Allianz Root Zurich Tapoly FloodFlash
