K-Markt Success Case Study 2024: The Sustainable Business Concept With No Set Menu

K-markt was founded in 2014 by chef Hanna Normark, pastry chef Daniel Roos, and waiter Jens Dolk. The founders had the idea to source local ingredients in Sweden close to their expiry date and use them in buffets. For the sustainable business concept to work, there is no set menu. Instead, chefs have the flexibility to adjust what is served based on what ingredients are available.

In December 2023, leading cost sector player Sodexo announced its full acquisition of K-markt for an undisclosed amount. According to Sodexo, the acquisition in Sweden was part of its wider objective to become the global leader in sustainable food. The company recognized that the upcycled ingredient approach is a key aspect to future consumer needs.

Create partnerships with local suppliers to raise sustainability profiles. For this to be effective, brands need to offer a flexible supply-chain strategy that adapts to what raw materials are currently available and are on the verge of becoming waste.

Brands need to find a balance between affordability and quality, as many consumers still show concern towards raising prices and have changed their shopping behavior as a result. Purchasing high-quality materials or ingredients close to their expiry date can keep prices down without compromising the overall product quality. Introduce product solutions for specific occasions to target consumers who actively seek products and services tailored to lifestyles and interests. This strategy has led to companies creating a loyal consumer base with a high retention rate.

