Salad And Go Success Case Study: How The Brand Became One Of The Fastest-Growing Emerging Qsrs In The US

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Success Case Study: Salad and Go" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Salad and Go is a drive-through restaurant chain founded in 2013 by Daniel Patino, Roushan Christofellis, and Tony Christofellis in Arizona. It offers a variety of on-the-go menu items, including salads, wraps, soups, and house-made drinks. According to the brand, the ingredients for the menu items are sourced locally to maintain a fresh taste and cut down costs.

Since its launch, the chain has made an impression across America; however, the business witnessed significant growth in 2022 with a 166.3% sales increase compared to 2021. The revenue growth has caused the drive-through chain to expand its business. In June 2023, the chain announced its 100th outlet location in Las Vegas. This growth has been noticed by the foodservice industry, as Nation's Restaurant News recognized it as one of the fastest-growing emerging restaurant chains in the US.

Scope



Finding a balance between health, convenience, and affordability can create a unique business proposition that appeals across demographics. Highlighting traceable low-calorie ingredients proves to be an effective approach to boost the health portfolio of brands.

Invest further in an affordable product menu item strategy, as this appeals to a wide audience of price-concerned consumers. Local supplier partnerships can help brands cut down on expenses such as transport and help brands maintain affordable prices of end-products. Brands should streamline operations to align with demands from on-the-go consumers. Collection takeout points such as drive-throughs prove to be a fast-growing channel globally, mainly driven by consumer demand for convenience.

Reasons to Buy



Use the selection of successful and failed product launches and marketing campaigns from across the globe to inspire innovation.

Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.

Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector. Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Key Topics Covered:



What?

Why?

Take-outs Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900