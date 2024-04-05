Mexico Tourism Source Insights Report 2024: Comprehensive Insights Into Domestic And Outbound Tourism Markets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Tourism Source Market Insight" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Tourism Source Market Insight: Mexico report provides a thorough insight into the Mexico's domestic and outbound tourism market. The report looks at the profiles of Mexican tourists and summarizes the key reasons that they travel. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the Mexican outbound travel market.

Key Highlights



Mexicans typically opt for sun and beach holidays, reflected by the fact that 73% of respondents said that they opt for this, compared to the world average of 57%.

According to the Q3 2021 consumer survey, accessibility is the major influence on decisions made by Mexican travelers when choosing their holiday destination. Around 57% of Mexicans prefer to make holiday destination decisions based on accessibility, which is 5% higher than the global respondents.

As per The traveler demands and flows database, during 2023, single travelers were the largest outbound traveler type, accounting for 32.89% (7.35 million trips) of overall trips. The second major contributor to overall outbound travel from Mexico is couples, which accounted for 27.84% (6.22 million trips) of total trips. According to the traveler demands and flows database, there were 259.52 million domestic trips taken by Mexican travelers in 2023, which has reached their pre-pandemic level in 2019 (253.44 million trips). Leisure is the fastest-growing purpose for travel, as it grew by 7.08% year-on-year to reach 113.66 million travelers in 2023. This accounts for 43.80% of the total of domestic trips, followed by VFR at 29.76%, 17.97% for business, and 8.47% for other personal purposes.

Reasons to Buy

This report provides clear insight into developments in Mexico's regional and outbound tourism markets. The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to domestic trips, international departures, traveler spending, and main destination markets.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Mexican Tourist Profile

Domestic Tourism

Outbound Tourism

Main and Developing Destination Markets

Outlook Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Airbnb

Facebook Instagram

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900