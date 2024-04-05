(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Crude Oil Refinery Maintenance Review, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Globally, among all the regions, Asia had the highest refining capacity under maintenance (including both planned and unplanned) with 5,665 thousand barrels per day (mbd) in 2023.

North America and Europe followed with 5,489 mbd and 3,318 mbd of refining capacities under maintenance, respectively. Asia had the highest refining capacity of 5,505 mbd under planned maintenance in 2023. In terms of unplanned maintenance for 2023, North America had the highest refining capacity of 1,204 mbd under maintenance.

Scope



Analysis of capacity under maintenance for crude distillation, coking, fluid catalytic cracking, hydrocracker, hydrotreater, and reformer units globally for 2023

Comparison of select refinery units under maintenance (planned, unplanned, and both) by major regions for 2023 and 2022

Comparison of select refinery units under maintenance (planned, unplanned, and both) by PADD regions in the US for both years Comparison of select refinery units under maintenance (planned, unplanned, and both) by operators for both the years

Reasons to Buy



Keep abreast of major refinery units (crude distillation, coking, fluid catalytic cracking, hydrocracker, hydrotreater and reformer) under maintenance globally for 2023 and 2022

Obtain information on region-wise maintenance globally for 2023 in comparison with 2022

Identify and compare PADD regions and operators with the highest maintenance in 2023 and 2022.

Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong refinery maintenance data Assess your competitor's refinery maintenance data

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Refinery Maintenance Review, 2023

1.1 Key Highlights

1.2 Regional Maintenance Briefs, 2023



Africa

Asia

Caribbean

Europe

Former Soviet Union

Middle East

North America

Oceania South America

2. Global Refinery Maintenance by Region

2.1 Global Refining Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2023 vis-a-vis 2022

2.2 Global Coking Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2023 vis-a-vis 2022

2.3 Global Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2023 vis-a-vis 2022

2.4 Global Hydrocracker Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2023 vis-a-vis 2022

2.5 Global Hydrotreater Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2023 vis-a-vis 2022

2.6 Global Reformer Capacity under Maintenance by Region, 2023 vis-a-vis 2022

3. Refinery Maintenance by Petroleum Administration for Defense Districts (PADD) Regions in the US

3.1 Refining Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2023 vis-a-vis 2022

3.2 Coking Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2023 vis-a-vis 2022

3.3 FCC Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2023 vis-a-vis 2022

3.4 Hydrocracker Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2023 vis-a-vis 2022

3.5 Hydrotreater Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2023 vis-a-vis 2022

3.6 Reformer Capacity under Maintenance by PADD Regions in the US, 2023 vis-a-vis 2022

4. Global Refinery Maintenance by Operator

4.1 Global Refining Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2023 vis-a-vis 2022

4.2 Global Coking Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2023 vis-a-vis 2022

4.3 Global FCC Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2023 vis-a-vis 2022

4.4 Global Hydrocracker Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2023 vis-a-vis 2022

4.5 Global Hydrotreater Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2023 vis-a-vis 2022

4.6 Global Reformer Capacity under Maintenance by Operator, 2023 vis-a-vis 2022

5. Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900