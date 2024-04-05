(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Premium Apparel Market to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report offers an analysis of both the historic and forecast data of the premium apparel market through 2027. It provides a brief of the key trends along with sales and growth across different regions and category groups. It also highlights the premium apparel brands and their current competitive position.

The global premium apparel market grew by 3.8% in 2022 to reach $422.2bn, only exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 5.9% as the pandemic caused many premium brands such as Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger to lose relevance due to their reliance on formal styles which fell out of favor with consumers.

Lululemon, The North Face, and Lacoste all witnessed their shares jump in 2023, thanks to their desirable performance and athleisure propositions enabling them to capture continued demand for these categories since the onset of the pandemic. As consumers become increasingly aware of the environmental impact of overconsumption, shoppers will turn to premium brands that they perceive to uphold more sustainable practices and offer superior quality.

Global Premium Apparel Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2023 and 2027

Performance and athleisure brands came out on top in 2023 Growing environmental awareness will see more consumers trade up to premium brands in the coming years

