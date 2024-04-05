(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Netflix Documentary with Costa Rican Nature Wins Emmy ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Live the Adventure of Going on a One Day Trek Coast to Coasta Ricast in Costa Rica Travel Costa Rica Tries to Attract Visitors from Qatar with Ecotourism Options Travel Costa Rica Conquers Europe through Tourist Promotion Travel El Salvador Will Host Central American Tourism Fair Travel Costa Rica Seduces Potential German Tourists with its“Tourist Attractions”

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle Smooth Travels: Indian Transit Visa Requirements for Hong Kong Explained Culture & Lifestyle Costa Rica Has a Multifaceted and Unstoppable Champion of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Culture & Lifestyle What, How, When And Why“People Of Jacó”? Culture & Lifestyle Don`t Miss Out on Savoring the“Golden Grain” of Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle 7 Summer Activity Ideas for Active Seniors

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Entertainment Updated: December 23, 2023Netflix Documentary with Costa Rican Nature Wins Emmy By TCRN STAFF December 21, 20234100 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadWorld News TCRN STAFF - April 4, 2024US Secretary of Commerce:“Investing in Costa Rica is Good for the United States” Science & Technology TCRN STAFF - April 4, 2024When Will the Next Solar Eclipse be Seen in Costa Rica? Featured Event TCRN STAFF - April 4, 2024NASA Does Experiments During the Total Solar Eclipse to Study the Atmosphere TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

The documentary“Wild Babies”, produced by Netflix and filmed in Costa Rica in some episodes by Brazilian filmmaker Filipe DeAndrade, has won an Emmy in Costa Rica, the life of Chico, a capuchin monkey from Guanacaste, was recorded.

The Emmy was in the category of“Travel, Adventure and Nature Program”“Costa Rica, this is for you,” DeAndrade wrote on his Instagram account. The exuberant beauty of Costa Rica and the incredible biodiversity it houses, with 6% of the planet's species, made our country the ideal place to record part of the film.

According to DeAndrade, Costa Rica was chosen not only for its unique conditions, but also for the pride that“Ticos” feel in showing the world wildlife stories. The series narrates the beginnings of life of several species of wild animal , while following them through their development.

- Advertisement - SourceEsteban Arrieta ViaBeleida Delgado