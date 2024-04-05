The Global Bio-based Leather Market is expected to grow from USD 668.6 million in 2023 to USD 902.4 million by the end of 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.20% from 2023 through 2028.

Bio-based leather is emerging as a key disruptor in the global leather industry. This innovative material is attracting significant attention due to its animal cruelty-free and eco-friendly nature, thus holds immense potential to revolutionize the global fashion sector. Nowadays, research is focused on environmentally conscious and even vegan material in the fashion industry, as these are believed to have the potential to play a key role in building the future of fashion and fabrics.

At present, the overall bio-based leather market is at a niche stage; however, it is expected to register rapid growth during the upcoming years, led by expanding application areas, material developments and rising consumer awareness. Bio-based leather holds incredible potential in terms of sustainability, performance, durability, diversity and application space.

In recent years, mainly as the post-pandemic phase began, there has been a major shift in preference for sustainable and vegan materials. In addition, in light of strict environmental regulations across Western countries, the willingness to adopt new-generation materials has also surged. As a result, businesses and governments are actively seeking to lower their dependency on environmentally harmful products (Baliwan and Diwan 2021). Bio-based leather is viewed as a key means of reducing dependency on natural and plastic-based leather, which are increasingly seen as supporting animal cruelty and being toxic for the environment. (Kefale, et al. 2023)

Growth in the bio-based leather market is also being driven by novel technologies that are substantially advanced and thus are able to meet desired application requirements for performance, durability, texture, color and other factors. Finally, bio-based leather is also experiencing rising demand across application sectors such as footwear, accessories and clothing. Major luxury brands such as Stella McCartney, Gucci, BMW and Hugo Boss, among others, have collaborated with bio-based leather manufacturers to develop innovative products.

Bio-based leathers primarily originate from fruit and vegetables, mushrooms and agricultural waste. Both fully and partially bio-based leather are covered within the scope of this market study. This study also includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of the bio-based leather market by origin, application and geographic regions.

Based on origin, the market is sub-categorized into cactus, pineapple, cork and others. The others sub-segment includes bio-based leather derived from mushrooms, grapes and other plants. Segmentation based on application includes footwear, accessories and clothing. The footwear sub-segment includes formal and informal wear shoes, sandals and sneakers. The accessories sub-segment covers wallets, bags, belts, clutches, handbags and others, while the clothing sub-segment includes jackets, dresses and other wearable items. Revenue and volume forecasts from 2022 to 2028 are given for each origin, application, regional, and country market.

