Global Orphan Drug Sector Poised For Growth Amidst Unmet Rare Disease Needs

This study provides critical insights into the global orphan drug (OD) industry and highlights growth opportunities, revenue, regulatory changes, and technology trends influencing growth.

Approximately 5% of rare diseases (RDs) have received US FDA approval for a drug, while up to 15% of RDs have at least 1 drug that exhibits potential in terms of disease treatment or prevention. The growing number of unaddressed RD needs is a major catalyst for R&D. There is a need for novel medicine to treat RDs that currently have limited therapeutic choices. Recent advancements in precision medicine and informatics, such as big data analytics, multi-omics, nanomedicine, gene-editing techniques, and next-generation diagnostics, have created opportunities to develop specific and individualized therapies for RDs. The convergence of cancer and RDs is becoming evident. Precision oncology and tailored medicine for rare tumors are emerging as prominent themes in the discipline, facilitating the OD industry's expansion.

Various techniques are used to develop ODs, mainly due to the rise of R&D in personalized medicine, including nucleic acid drugs, gene therapies, cell therapies, and engineered proteins. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) develop more than half of ODD medication because they benefit from lower prices for scientific assistance, pre- and post-authorization processes, and marketing authorization applications. The early investments obtained from venture capitalists buoy the momentum.

RD treatment access has improved with OD policies, benefiting local and global populations. These actions showcase countries' commitment to public health and research, boosting probable partnerships and investments. Healthcare systems face increasing requirements to contain present and future healthcare spending. Payers are diligently scrutinizing medicine costs and patient access levels to guarantee optimal equilibrium. Healthcare plan sponsors are considering their next move as governments contemplate Orphan Drug Act changes and the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Key Issues Addressed:



How much revenue will the global OD industry generate in 2028?

Which segments will influence revenue growth rate?

What challenges do patients face in their RD journeys?

Which business models, technologies, and trends must stakeholders and participants watch during the forecast period? What are the major OD growth opportunities?

Key Growth Opportunities:



Growth Opportunity 1: Nucleic Acid-based Therapeutics

Growth Opportunity 2: Leveraging Bioinformatics for Drug Repurposing

Growth Opportunity 3: Strategic Partnerships in the Middle East to Improve Diagnosis and Treatment Growth Opportunity 4: Utilizing AI to Improve Diagnosis and Treatment

Company Coverage: FDA, UCB

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Environment



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Rare Disease Patient Journey Challenges

Critical Future Steps in the Development of Novel Drugs for Rare Diseases

Growth Opportunities

Vendor Landscape

Growth Drivers Growth Restraints

Growth Environment - Pipeline Analysis



Pipeline Analysis and Summary by Therapeutic Segment Pipeline Summary by Technology Type

Regional Analysis



Incentives to Develop Treatments for Rare Diseases - A Regional Overview

Regional Synopsis

Regional Attractiveness

Recent Regulatory Policies and Initiatives by Region

Impact of the IRA on the US Orphan Drugs Industry Special US FDA Designations for Drug Development - Orphan, Fast Track, Accelerated Approval, Priority Review, and Breakthrough Therapy

Business Models and Investment Overview



OD Business Models

M&A Assessment Venture Financing Assessment

Digital Technology Implementation



Market Trends Advancing Sustainability in the Pharma Value Chain

Digital Novel Solution Applications Industry Use Case - UCB's Drug for Myasthenia Gravis

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Research Process and Methodology

Forecast Considerations

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Forecast Analysis - Small Molecules

Forecast Analysis - Biologics

Key Assets to Watch During the Forecast Period

Percent Revenue Breakdown by Technology Type

Percent Revenue Forecast by Therapy Type

Key Oncology Rare Indications

Approved Oncology Drugs' Characteristics - Orphans versus Non-orphans

Key Non-oncology Indications - Immunology/Musculoskeletal System

Key Non-oncology Indications - CNS

Key Non-oncology Indications - Blood Disorders and Cardio-metabolic Diseases

Pricing Trends

Competitive Environment Revenue Share Analysis

