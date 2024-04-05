               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS


4/5/2024 4:15:57 AM

Auction date 2024-04-05
Loan 1060
Coupon 0.75 %
ISIN-code SE0009496367
Maturity 2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 900 +/- 900
Total bid volume, SEK mln 2,300
Volume sold, SEK mln 900
Number of bids 9
Number of accepted bids 7
Average yield 2.542 %
Lowest yield 2.534 %
Highest accepted yield 2.547 %
% accepted at highest yield 16.67

Auction date 2024-04-05
Loan 1062
Coupon 0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0013935319
Maturity 2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln 900 +/- 900
Total bid volume, SEK mln 2,900
Volume sold, SEK mln 900
Number of bids 11
Number of accepted bids 1
Average yield 2.423 %
Lowest yield 2.423 %
Highest accepted yield 2.423 %
% accepted at highest yield 100.00

Auction date 2024-04-05
Loan 1053
Coupon 3.50 %
ISIN-code SE0002829192
Maturity 2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln 900 +/- 900
Total bid volume, SEK mln 5,496
Volume sold, SEK mln 900
Number of bids 22
Number of accepted bids 9
Average yield 2.605 %
Lowest yield 2.600 %
Highest accepted yield 2.608 %
% accepted at highest yield 22.73


