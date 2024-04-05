(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Laboratory Services - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market to Reach $376.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Clinical Laboratory Services estimated at US$263.6 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$376.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030.
The report provides an introduction to clinical laboratory services, highlighting the types of tests conducted and the various types of clinical laboratories. It offers insights into the global market prospects and outlook, indicating that hospital-based laboratories lead the market, with developed regions taking the forefront while developing economies offer growth opportunities.
The competitive landscape is analyzed, noting the pace of consolidation activity and highlighting select M&A transactions in the industry. Additionally, the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2023 and the competitive market presence of players worldwide in the same year are examined. Recent market activity is also reviewed, providing a comprehensive overview of the clinical laboratory services industry.
Clinical Chemistry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$163.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Human & Tumor Genetics segment is estimated at 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $124.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Clinical Laboratory Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$124.9 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 4.2% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Clinical Laboratory Services Types of Tests Conducted in Medical Labs Types of Clinical Laboratories Global Market Prospects & Outlook Hospital-based Laboratories Lead the Global Market Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Present Considerable Growth Opportunities Competition Consolidation Activity Gathers Pace Select M&A Transactions in Clinical Laboratory Services Industry World Brands Recent Market Activity Clinical Laboratory Services - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E) Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Healthcare Needs of Aging Population to Boost Demand for Laboratory Services Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050 Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030 Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050) Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Drives the World Clinical Laboratory Services Market Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040 World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045) Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2018 Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030 Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023 Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP Role of Clinical Labs in Testing Infectious Diseases Grows in Importance Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %) Infectious Diseases Related Mortality High Among Children Below 5 Years: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death in Children Below 5 Years (in %) Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Infections Drive Growth Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable Diseases (In 000s) Lab Automation Speeds Up Rise of Laboratory 4.0 Transforms Clinical Laboratory Space Laboratory Information Systems Gain Traction amidst Growing Need to Enhance Workflow Efficiencies and Reduce Costs Artificial Intelligence: The Future of LIMS Digitalization, Automation and AI Trends Shape Growth Microbiology Laboratories Switch to Automation to Push Yields World Laboratory Automation Market in US$ Billion for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026 Artificial Intelligence Holds Positive Implications for Automation of Clinical Microbiology Clinical Microbiology Market Benefits from Digitalization and Robotization Trend Integration of Clinical Microbiology with Cloud Computing Advent of New & Advanced Devices Fuels Growth in Clinical Laboratory Services Market New Technologies and Tests Drive Demand for Specific Testing Increasing Role of Advanced Tests in Clinical Treatment Decision Making Innovations Hold Potential to Improve Clinical Chemistry Lab Performance Disruptive Innovations in Clinical Lab Space Present Growth Opportunities Increasing Opportunities in Personalized Medicine and Clinical Trial Services Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025 Autoimmune Disease Testing: Labs Seek Cost-Effective & High Productivity Options Genetic Disease Testing Offers Bright Prospects for Lab Services Reduced Hospitalization Enhances Significance of Medical Labs Standardization Gains Precedence in the Hunt for Automation Assessing the Impact of Point-of-Care Testing on Clinical Labs Hospital Laboratories to Transform into Profit Centers Hospital Outreach Laboratories Deliver Better Value to Larger Organizations Physician Office Laboratories: Focus on Reducing Turnaround Times for Testing Emerging Clinical Laboratory Designs Focus on Improving Space Utilization and Promote Healthy Work Environments Laboratory Outsourcing Trend Gains Strength Challenges Facing Lab Testing Market
