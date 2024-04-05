(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multi Domain Controllers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Multi Domain Controllers Market to Reach $8.4 Billion by 2030

The global market for Multi Domain Controllers estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The report focuses on multi-domain controllers and their transformative impact on automotive control systems. It begins with a global economic update, highlighting an optimistic outlook for automobile production despite disruptions, supported by data on global light vehicle production from 2019 to 2025.

Cockpit Electronics, one of the application segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.5% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the ADAS & Safety application segment is estimated at 12.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $685.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR

The global market outlook indicates Asia-Pacific as a key driver of market growth. Competition in the multi-domain controllers market is analyzed, with insights into key competitors' percentage market share in 2023 and their competitive market presence worldwide. Recent market activity is also reviewed, providing a comprehensive overview of the dynamic landscape of multi-domain controllers in the automotive industry.

China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 8.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.

Multi Domain Controllers: Transforming Automotive Control

Encouraging Outlook for Automobile Production Despite Disruptions Bodes Well for the Market

Global Light Vehicle Production (In Million Units) for Years 2019 through 2025

Global Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Market Growth

Multi Domain Controllers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E) Recent Market Activity

Increasing Impetus on Using Automated Technologies Fuel Demand for Multi-Domain Controllers

Key Technology Trends in the Automotive Domain Controllers Market

Rising Production of Luxury Vehicles with Advanced & Complex Technologies to Fuel Market Growth

Global Luxury Cars Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Rise in Automobile Electronification and Need for Effective Management of Complex Electronic Architecture Support Market Gains

Increasing Electronic Content in Automobiles & the Resultant Need for Effective Management of Complex Electronics to Drive Market: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Vehicle Electrification Trend and Rise in Adoption of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles to Boost Market Growth

Growing Vehicle Electrification Expands the Opportunity for the Market: Global Market for Vehicle Electrification (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Multi Domain Controllers Become Vital for Autonomous Vehicles

Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology Penetration Timeline

Domain Controller Evolves to Become the Brain of Self-Driving Vehicles

ADAS/AD Domain Controllers Market in China

As Connected Vehicles Rise in Popularity, Need for Seamless Connectivity Fuels Demand for Domain Controllers

Global Connected Car Shipments Breakdown by Country/Region for 2022

Increasing Penetration of ADAS & Safety Features in Vehicles: Potential for Growth

Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Advent of Next Generation Cockpit Electronics Enhances Need for Multi Domain Controllers

Global Automotive Cockpit Electronics Market in US$ Million by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

Significance of Connectivity Domain Controller in Vehicles

Implementation of Vehicle Safety Regulations by Governments Worldwide Enhances Need for Multi Domain Controllers Functional Safety Measures in the ISO Standard 26262

