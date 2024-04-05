The report provides an introduction to garbage collection trucks, outlining their significance in waste management systems. It delves into the competitive landscape of the industry, detailing the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2023. The outlook for the global garbage collection trucks market is optimistic, with projections indicating rapid growth driven by factors such as increasing adoption of CNG-powered and battery-electric waste collection vehicles.



Rear Loaders, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.6% CAGR and reach US$11.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Front Loaders segment is estimated at 5.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR

Developed regions are leading the market, with rear loaders dominating the segment. Municipal garbage remains the dominant end-use sector, although industrial garbage is expected to witness the fastest growth. Recent market activity is also reviewed, providing insights into the evolving landscape of garbage collection trucks. Additionally, the competitive market presence of players worldwide in 2023 is analyzed, offering further context into the market dynamics.

The Garbage Collection Trucks market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

