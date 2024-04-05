Intershop Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Trading in Intershop shares temporarily suspended in connection with the implementation of the share split

05.04.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Trading in Intershop shares has temporarily been suspended yesterday, Thursday, 4 April 2024, and will be resumed for formal reasons after the share split on 10th April 2024 at the latest on a split basis. Contact Simon Haus, CEO Florian Balschun, CFO Company portrait Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which invests principally in commercial properties. As of 31/12/2023, its portfolio included 43 properties with a lettable area of approx. 502,000 m2 and a market value of some 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential. Agenda 27/08/2024 Publication of half-year report 2024 with online presentation for media and financial analysts 27/02/2025 Publication of annual report 2024 with presentation for media and financial analysts 01/04/2025 62nd Ordinary Annual General Meeting Download Press release (PDF)

News Source: Intershop Holding AG



End of Media Release

Language: English Company: Intershop Holding AG Giessereistrasse 18 8031 Zurich Switzerland Phone: +41 44 5441000 Fax: +41 44 5441001 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0273774791 Valor: 27377479 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1873869



End of News EQS News Service