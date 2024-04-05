               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Trading In Intershop Shares Temporarily Suspended In Connection With The Implementation Of The Share Split


4/5/2024 4:15:55 AM

Trading in Intershop shares temporarily suspended in connection with the implementation of the share split
05.04.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Trading in Intershop shares has temporarily been suspended yesterday, Thursday, 4 April 2024, and will be resumed for formal reasons after the share split on 10th April 2024 at the latest on a split basis.

Contact

Simon Haus, CEO

Florian Balschun, CFO

Company portrait

Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which invests principally in commercial properties. As of 31/12/2023, its portfolio included 43 properties with a lettable area of approx. 502,000 m2 and a market value of some 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential.

Agenda

27/08/2024

Publication of half-year report 2024 with online presentation for media and financial

analysts

27/02/2025

Publication of annual report 2024 with presentation for media and financial analysts

01/04/2025

62nd Ordinary Annual General Meeting

Language: English
Company: Intershop Holding AG
Giessereistrasse 18
8031 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 5441000
Fax: +41 44 5441001
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: CH0273774791
Valor: 27377479
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
