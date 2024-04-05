|
Trading in Intershop shares temporarily suspended in connection with the implementation of the share split
Trading in Intershop shares has temporarily been suspended yesterday, Thursday, 4 April 2024, and will be resumed for formal reasons after the share split on 10th April 2024 at the latest on a split basis.
Simon Haus, CEO
Florian Balschun, CFO
Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which invests principally in commercial properties. As of 31/12/2023, its portfolio included 43 properties with a lettable area of approx. 502,000 m2 and a market value of some 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential.
27/08/2024
Publication of half-year report 2024 with online presentation for media and financial
analysts
27/02/2025
Publication of annual report 2024 with presentation for media and financial analysts
01/04/2025
62nd Ordinary Annual General Meeting
