beaconsmind Group: First Berlin continues to rate beaconsmind share as 'Buy' – Price target EUR 14.00

beaconsmind Group: First Berlin continues to rate beaconsmind share as "Buy" – Price target EUR 14.00 Zurich, Switzerland – 5th April 2024 – First Berlin Equity Research GmbH has published a new study on beaconsmind Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of SaaS and IT infrastructure systems focusing on digital transformation, location-based marketing, and Wi-Fi systems. The rating for beaconsmind stock remains unchanged at "Buy" with a target price of EUR 14.00. With this target price, First Berlin sees significant price potential of approximately 190%. The closing price of beaconsmind stock (Xetra) on April 4, 2024, was EUR 4.84. According to First Berlin, future M&A activities, among other things, are not yet sufficiently reflected in the current price level. The beaconsmind Group recently announced the completion of two major contracts, one in the CloudWiFi hotspot segment and another in the infrastructure sector, demonstrating the strength of the group's newly aligned product portfolio. The beaconsmind Group has supplied and installed new projection technology for the stage at the Semperoper Dresden, one of Germany's largest opera houses, a project expected to generate total revenue of approximately 0.2 million CHF. Recently, the beaconsmind Group also acquired the hair salon chain Ryf as a client. The company is implementing the marketing tool of beaconsmind in its 43 locations, enabling a significant improvement in customer ratings. The current report by First Berlin on beaconsmind is available for download on the corporate website of beaconsmind in the "Investor Relations" section. About beaconsmind Group Founded in Switzerland in 2015, beaconsmind group is a leader in location-based marketing (LBM) software, Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. We serve industries such as retail chains, hospitality, healthcare and the public sector. The subsidiaries under beaconsmind Group umbrella are recognized for their expertise in digital transformation, location-based marketing, infrastructure and Wi-Fi services for SaaS customers. Through intelligent, fully cloud-based technologies, we offer our customers tangible added value and strengthen their omnichannel strategies for greater success. For more information, please visit





