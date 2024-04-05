EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PRESS RELEASE Heidelberg Pharma to host R&D Webinar following novel data presented at AACR Ladenburg, Germany, 5 April 2024 – Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA), a clinical stage biotech company developing innovative Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), is pleased to announce that it will be hosting an R&D Webinar on 23 April 2024 at 16.00

CEST/15.00 BST, for investors, analysts and media. The R&D webinar will feature presentations from Heidelberg Pharma's management team, alongside leading Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in the ADC field, Rakesh Dixit, PhD, CEO of Bionavigen, Gaithersburg, USA, and Jonathan Kaufman, MD, Associate Professor of Hematology & Medical Oncology, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, USA. The event will provide information on Heidelberg Pharma's lead clinical ATAC product candidate HDP-101 targeting relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma as well as its proprietary ADC toolbox and therapeutic product pipeline. A clinical presentation of first efficacy data from the Phase I/IIa clinical trial with HDP-101 will take place at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting , San Diego, California from 5 to 10 April 2024. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A session at the end of the presentation or submit questions in advance of the event. For further information on the R&D webinar, or to register your interest, please contact Optimum Strategic Communications at ... or register using the link below: -p A live recording of the R&D webinar will be accessible via the press & investor section of the Company website shortly after the event or on .



About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma develops novel drugs based on its ADC technologies for the targeted and highly effective treatment of cancer. ADCs are antibody-drug conjugates that combine the specificity of antibodies with the efficacy of toxins to fight cancer. Selected antibodies are loaded with cytotoxic compounds, the so-called payloads, that are transported into diseased cells. Inside the cells, the toxins then unleash their effect and kill the diseased cells. Heidelberg Pharma is the first company to use the mushroom toxin Amanitin in cancer therapy by exploiting the toxin's biological mechanism of action with its innovative ATAC technology as a new therapeutic modality. It offers the opportunity to overcome resistance of cancer cells against therapeutic agents currently used and to eliminate dormant tumor cells, which typically survive current therapies and are responsible for tumor relapse and metastasis. This could lead to significant advances in cancer therapy - even for patients who no longer respond to any other treatment. The most advanced product candidate HDP-101 is a BCMA-ATAC for the indication multiple myeloma, which is currently in clinical development. In addition to Amanitin, alternative payloads also expand the ADC platform technologies of Heidelberg Pharma to develop targeted and highly effective ADCs for the treatment of a variety of malignant hematologic and solid tumors. Heidelberg Pharma AG is a biopharmaceutical company based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at . ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.









Contact

Heidelberg Pharma AG

Sylvia Wimmer

Director Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 89 41 31 38-29

E-mail: ...

Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg



IR/PR-Support DACH region

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold (CIRO)

Managing Director & Partner

Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40

E-mail: ...



International IR/PR-Support

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Zoe Bolt, Katie Flint

Tel: +44 20 3882 9621

E-mail: ...



