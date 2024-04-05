$75 Montgomery Property Tax Rebate Deadline: Apply By Dec. 31

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Montgomery, Illinois residents have until the end of the year to apply for the Village's tax rebate program. Eligible residents will get $75 in a Montgomery property tax rebate. Those who haven't applied can easily apply for the program online.

Montgomery property tax rebate: how to apply

Every year, the Village of Montgomery offers property tax rebates to eligible residents. The authorities started accepting applications for the 2022 Montgomery property tax rebate in October, while the application deadline is 11:59 p.m. December 31.

“We cannot promise this program will always exist; investing funds into maintaining Montgomery as a great place to live, work, and play is important as infrastructure ages. However, when we can give the residents money back, we must do what we can,” Village President Matt Brolley said in October.

Residents need to apply online for the Montgomery property tax rebate to get the rebate money during the designated timeframe. It must be noted that all applications are subject to approval.

If you haven't yet applied, it is recommended that you apply before the weekend, as in-person or phone assistance will only be available through December 29 due to the New Year's holiday. In-person help is available from Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) at Village Hall, 200 N. River St., Montgomery, Illinois.

Residents need to visit the Montgomery website to apply for the rebate. Applicants should keep a copy of their Kane or Kendall County Tax Bill with them, as all required information to complete the application is on residents' county tax bills.

“Before completing the online application, locate a copy of your county tax bill. If you do not have a copy of your tax bill, please obtain it online from the county where your property resides,” the program's website says.

The online application form is simple and shouldn't take more than 10 minutes to complete.

Who will get it?

To qualify for the Montgomery property tax rebate, the applicant must have held legal or equitable title to the residential property between 01-01-2022 and 12-31-2022. If the owner is the applicant but the property in question is a rental, the owner must ensure no one else applies for the rebate for the property in question.

The rebate isn't available to Village of Montgomery utility-only customers, such as Boulder Hill residents, as they don't pay taxes to the Village. Also, those who sold their property within the 2022 calendar year won't get the rebate.

Montgomery has been offering property rebates since 2015. Selected applicants can get the rebate in two ways, i.e., either as a paper check or as a credit to their village utility bills. The credit will be applied to the utility bill accounts on or about April 1, 2024.

It is the responsibility of the property owner to report the rebate to the IRS at the time of filing their annual taxes.