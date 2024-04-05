Crew Box Office Collection Day 7: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor And Kriti Sanon's Movie Mints ₹76.15 Crore In One Week

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Crew Box Office Collection Day 7: The Bollywood movie, Crew, was released on March 29. The movie has an all-female leading star cast, including Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon. In the last one week, the thriller-comedy has earned ₹76.15 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk a gross collection of ₹48.15 crore in India and an additional ₹28 crore in the overseas market, the movie's total collection stands at ₹76.15 in 7 days. The total net collection in the domestic market is ₹43.76 crore Read: Bollywood movies Q1 2024 vs 2023: Shah Rukh Khan factor, Siddharth Anand's dominance and moreOn its release day, the movie collected ₹9.25 crore net in India. Over the weekend, it saw decent growth. On Saturday, the movie saw an increase in collection of 5.41% and earned ₹9.75 crore. On Sunday, the numbers were further up by 7.69% and reached ₹10.5 crore Monday, Crew minted ₹4.2 crore net, a 60% drop. The collection decreased further to ₹3.75 crore on Tuesday, followed by ₹3.3 crore on Wednesday and ₹3 crore on Thursday, as per early estimates claim higher numbersThe makers of the movie, however, have been promoting much higher numbers. According to producer Rhea Kapoor, Crew earned ₹62.53 crore worldwide within the first three days.“Our C R E W is killing it! A big Thank you to the audiences for all the love!! Times are changing for good...Proud to be a part of this change!” wrote Kriti Sanon while sharing the numbers Read: Malaika Arora on her journey as an entrepreneur with The Label Life: 'Not a bed of roses'The makers earlier claimed that the movie had earned ₹20.07 crore on the first day, the“highest opening day grosser for any female lead Hindi film ever.” However, the makers have not shared any numbers for the last three days: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk

