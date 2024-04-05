Hyderabad Stadium's Power Restored For SRH Vs CSK IPL 2024 Match Amid ₹3 Crore Unpaid Dues

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Following a directive from a local court, the power supply to Uppal Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad has been restored just in time for the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings scheduled for Friday, April 5.The court directive follows negotiations between the Uppal stadium management and Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL).

The Uppal Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium experienced a power disruption just one day before the IPL match. The Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) disconnected the power supply to the cricket stadium on the evening of Thursday, April 4, due to mounting unpaid dues that exceeded ₹3 crore read: Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mohit Sharma, Mayank Yadav and more; check out the top wicket-takers after GT vs PBKS matchFollowing immediate court intervention, the Uppal stadium management received a notice from TSSPDCL urging the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) to pay at least half of the outstanding amount, totaling ₹1.63 crore, to the discom immediately. Meanwhile, the court directed the electricity department to reconnect the power supply to the stadium immediately following the successful payment of the first installment read: GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Preity Zinta jumps in joy as 'accidental buy' Shashank Singh seals Punjab's 2nd win | WatchThe remaining pending bills were directed to be cleared in two installments - 25 percent each within two months, with the second payment to be processed by the end of April and the final by the end of May. The HCA was granted one additional day to clear the dues, and the power supply to the stadium was temporarily restored by the discom later in the night read: Orange cap IPL 2024: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan make an entry in Top 5. Check updated list after GT vs PBKS clash“We have served the notice on HCA on Feb 20 to pay the pending arrears within 15 days. But, they have not cleared dues so far. We were forced to cut power supply to the stadium,” TOI quoted a TSSPDCL official as saying feud between TSSPDCL and HCA has been ongoing since 2015. TSSPDCL pressed charges of energy theft against HCA and raised a pending bill request for ₹3.05 crore, which includes ₹1.41 crore in dues and an additional ₹1.63 crore in surcharges read: Today's IPL Match: GT vs PBKS; who'll win Gujarat vs Punjab match? Fantasy team, pitch report, and moreIn 2022, the High Court issued an interim direction, instructing HCA to pay 50 percent of ₹1.41 crore to TSSPDCL and directing the discom to restore the power supply read: IPL 2024: Who won yesterday's GT vs PBKS match? See best moments hereAccording to the TOI report, the TSSPDCL engineer of the Uppal Circle said in his letter that HCA cleared ₹1.41 crore in three installments and submitted a representation requesting a waiver of the surcharge. However, in accordance with the high-tension tariff supply rules of the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission, the waiver could not be granted. Consequently, HCA is obligated to settle the total amount of ₹1.63 crore.

