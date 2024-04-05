'Verdict May Not Be Correct': Supreme Court Stays Allahabad HC Judgment On Madarsa Education Act 2004'

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Supreme Court on 5 April stays the Allahabad High Court's March 22 judgment striking down 'UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 2004' as unconstitutional Court says the finding of Allahabad High Court that the establishment of a Madarsa board breaches the principles of secularism may not be correct Court issues notice on appeals challenging the High Court March 22 order.

