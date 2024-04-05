Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Show To Have Wild Card Contestants This Weekend? Details Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After completing the fourth week of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6, the house has 14 contestants. The sudden exit of Rocky and Sijo has had an impact on the house as well as the audience. Meanwhile, reports suggested that Bigg Boss has finally decided to introduce wild card entries this week.

These wild card contestants are expected to enter during the upcoming weekend episode. The number of wild card entries has not been disclosed yet. It is speculated that their entry will bring major changes to the house. Along with this, there are more male contestants to enter this week. This is because there are fewer male contestants in the house now.

Meanwhile, 8 contestants were nominated for the eviction process this week. Ansiba, Rishi, Nora, Sreethu, Yamuna, Gabri, Jasmin, and Apsara were nominated. Apsara was nominated through the direct vote of the Power Team.

The last week's eviction was canceled due to the eviction of Rocky and Sijo. However, Sijo will rejoin the Bigg Boss house after completing the treatment. As of now, four contestants have been eliminated from Bigg Boss Season 6, including Suresh, Ratheesh, Rocky, and Nishana.

Viewers are also hoping that Malayalam Bigg Boss season 6 wild card entry will not be a game as usual. The audience is hoping that the new wild card entries will change the game as the final winners including the recently held Tamil Bigg Boss were the wild card entries.





