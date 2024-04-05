TBMAUJ To Release On OTT, Where And When To Watch Shahid-Kriti's Film

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is a science-fiction love comedy starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

When and where to watch the film

After 2 months of its theatrical release, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is all set to have an OTT release.

The film is currently available on online.

You can watch it on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.



Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah co-wrote and directed the film. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar co-produced the movie.



It grossed more than Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office.

