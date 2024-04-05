               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
TBMAUJ To Release On OTT, Where And When To Watch Shahid-Kriti's Film


4/5/2024 4:00:53 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is a science-fiction love comedy starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya to release on OTT

When and where to watch the film



After 2 months of its theatrical release, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is all set to have an OTT release.

When to watch

The film is currently available on online.



You can watch it on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.



Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah co-wrote and directed the film. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar co-produced the movie.



It grossed more than Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office.



