Angelina Jolie Files New Motion, Claims Brad Pitt 'Physically Abused' Her Much Before The 2016 Plane Incident

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's argument over the French winery they once owned together is heating up and reigniting old feuds, as fresh legal documents suggest Pitt had a "history of physical abuse of Jolie" before their deadly aircraft incident in 2016.

On Thursday, Jolie filed a motion with the Los Angeles Superior Court, a copy of which CNN has obtained, in which she claims that she attempted to sell Pitt her stake in the Miraval winery and that their negotiations ultimately broke down after Pitt conditioned the sale on Jolie signing an NDA that "prohibited Jolie from speaking (other than in court) about Pitt's abuse of Jolie and their children by attempting to tie Pitt's reputation to Miraval's. business."

This week's latest filing originates from Pitt's 2022 complaint, in which he claimed that he and Jolie agreed not to sell their part in the vineyard without the other's consent. In a June 2023 filing, he claimed that Jolie's sale of her ownership in the winery was "vindictive" following an "adverse custody ruling."

Jolie also claims in Thursday's filing that Pitt's "history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family's September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles," but she does not go into detail about the alleged earlier abuse.

"At trial, Jolie will prove through testimony, emails, photographs, and other evidence why Pitt was so concerned about his misconduct that he blew up his deal to purchase Jolie's interest in Miraval because she refused to agree to his new, expansive NDA," according to the court filing.

Jolie also claimed in the lawsuit that she filed on Thursday that she agreed to sign an NDA "limited to not disparaging Miraval's wine business" as part of her first contract to sell Pitt her ownership in the winery, which they were nearing completion at the time.

Pitt had previously claimed in his June 2023 amended complaint that after Jolie refused to sign his NDA, she proposed an even broader NDA that "would have provided that, other than in court pleadings or testimony, neither party shall directly or through a party's representatives make any derogatory remark about the other party in a public forum."