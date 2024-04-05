Gold Rates Today April 05: Check 22/24 Carat Price City-Wise

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a day of varying patterns, the price of gold in India remained stable, with the fundamental cost for 10 grams

being about Rs 70,000. According to market data, the average price for 10 grams

of 24-carat gold was around Rs 70,480, while 22-carat gold averaged around Rs 64,610.

In a day of varying patterns, the price of gold in India remained stable, with the fundamental cost for 10 grams

being about Rs 70,000.

According to market data, the average price for 10 grams

of 24-carat gold was around Rs 70,480, while 22-carat gold averaged around Rs 64,610.

In Delhi, 10 grams

of 22-carat gold costs Rs 64,760 and 10 grams

of 24-carat gold Rs 70,630 as of April 5, 2024.

In Mumbai, 10 grams

of 22-carat gold costs Rs 64,610 and 10 grams

of 24-carat gold Rs 70,480 as of April 5, 2024.

In Ahmedabad, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 64,660, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it's Rs 70,530.

In Kolkata, 10 grams

of 22-carat gold costs Rs 64,610 and 10 grams

of 24-carat gold Rs 70,480 as of April 5, 2024.

In Chennai, 10 grams

of 22-carat gold costs Rs 65,460 and 10 grams

of 24-carat gold Rs 71,410 as of April 5, 2024.

In Ahmedabad, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 64,610, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it's Rs 70,480.

In Hyderabad, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 64,610, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it's Rs 70,480.