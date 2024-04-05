Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham Surpasses Record Of Manjummal Boys In UK; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Malayalam movie Aadujeevitham is rapidly approaching 100 crore club globally. The movie directed by Benjamin has achieved the highest collection for a Malayalam film in the UK, surpassing the record of Manjummel Boys.

The movie has also outperformed the lifetime collection of Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kurup which earned a total of Rs 81 crore. Meanwhile, the movie collected Rs 4.57 million in seven days after its release. The movie has earned Rs 80 crore globally and it is estimated that it has earned more than Rs 30 crore in Kerala alone.

Malayalam is taking a big leap in UK and Ireland box office collections. Chidambaram's Manjummal Boys collected a total of Rs 8.006 crore in 42 days. However,

Aadujeevitham has surpassed the UK collection of Manjummal Boys in just seven days. Manjummal Boys collected 8.07 crores from UK and Ireland while the third film 2018 collected 7.90 crores from there.

The film is an adaptation of the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, which is based on the real-life story of Najeeb. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and K R Gokul in lead roles, with Talib Al Balushi, Rik Aby, Amala Paul, and Shobha Mohan in supporting roles. The film is directed by Blessy.

The narrative delves into the life of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant laborer who becomes ensnared in slavery as a goatherd on an isolated farm in Saudi Arabia.