Pushpa 2 The Rule: Rashmika Mandanna Sports Sindoor In Film's New Poster, Makers Unveil Look On Her Birthday

Rashmika Mandanna, popularly known as the national crush and hottie, is 28 today. The actress, who will reprise her role as Srivalli in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, also receives a unique look from the filmmakers.

The film's creators released a poster on Friday on their official social media handles, showcasing Rashmika as Srivalli. Rashmika appears in the ad wearing a saree and accessorised with heavy jewellery. She also applies sindoor on her forehead while maintaining a firm expression.

The makers unveiled Rashmika's character from the sequel film with the caption,“Wishing the nation's heartthrob 'Srivalli' aka @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday. #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser on April 8th. #PushpaMassJaathara. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.”

Rashmika Mandanna previously teased Pushpa 2, promising that the film will be "bigger" than before. "I assure you that Pushpa 2 will be considerably bigger. We delivered some crazy in the first film; with Part 2, we realise we have a duty since people have high expectations for the picture. We are continually and intentionally striving to provide that. I recently shot a song for Pushpa 2, and I was like, 'How are you guys thinking about this?' Everyone is really motivated to produce a fantastic picture. We've all gone all out and are thoroughly enjoying the process. It's a narrative with no ending; you may take it any direction. "It's fun," she told Pinkvilla.

In addition to Rashmika, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun in the pivotal role. His first look poster for Pushpa 2 was revealed last year. Allu Arjun is seen on the billboard wearing a saree and having his face painted blue and red. He also wore cosmetics and rich traditional gold and floral jewellery. In addition, the billboard shows him wearing jhumkas, a nose ring, and bangles.

Sukumar wrote and directed the film Pushpa: The Rise, released in 2021. The picture was a huge success at the box office. The final part of filming for Pushpa 2 is now taking place in Vizag. Samantha Ruth Prabhu may appear in Pushpa 2: The Rule as a cameo. Sanjay Dutt is also expected to make a special cameo in the film. The film will enter cinemas on August 15, 2024.