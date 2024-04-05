Pushpa 2 The Rule: Rashmika Mandanna Sports Sindoor In Film's New Poster, Makers Unveil Look On Her Birthday

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rashmika Mandanna, popularly known as the national crush and hottie, is 28 today. The actress, who will reprise her role as Srivalli in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, also receives a unique look from the filmmakers.
The film's creators released a poster on Friday on their official social media handles, showcasing Rashmika as Srivalli. Rashmika appears in the ad wearing a saree and accessorised with heavy jewellery. She also applies sindoor on her forehead while maintaining a firm expression.
The makers unveiled Rashmika's character from the sequel film with the caption,“Wishing the nation's heartthrob 'Srivalli' aka @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday. #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser on April 8th. #PushpaMassJaathara. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.”
Rashmika Mandanna previously teased Pushpa 2, promising that the film will be "bigger" than before. "I assure you that Pushpa 2 will be considerably bigger. We delivered some crazy in the first film; with Part 2, we realise we have a duty since people have high expectations for the picture. We are continually and intentionally striving to provide that. I recently shot a song for Pushpa 2, and I was like, 'How are you guys thinking about this?' Everyone is really motivated to produce a fantastic picture. We've all gone all out and are thoroughly enjoying the process. It's a narrative with no ending; you may take it any direction. "It's fun," she told Pinkvilla.
In addition to Rashmika, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun in the pivotal role. His first look poster for Pushpa 2 was revealed last year. Allu Arjun is seen on the billboard wearing a saree and having his face painted blue and red. He also wore cosmetics and rich traditional gold and floral jewellery. In addition, the billboard shows him wearing jhumkas, a nose ring, and bangles.
Sukumar wrote and directed the film Pushpa: The Rise, released in 2021. The picture was a huge success at the box office. The final part of filming for Pushpa 2 is now taking place in Vizag. Samantha Ruth Prabhu may appear in Pushpa 2: The Rule as a cameo. Sanjay Dutt is also expected to make a special cameo in the film. The film will enter cinemas on August 15, 2024.
