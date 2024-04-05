AAP Leader Atishi Gets Notice From EC Over Her 'Join BJP Or Face Jail' Claim

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Election Commission (EC) has issued a notice to Atishi, a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a minister in the Kejriwal government of Delhi. The notice comes in response to Atishi's claim that she was approached by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with an offer to join their ranks.

Atishi had made headlines earlier this week when she alleged that she and three other senior AAP leaders were being threatened with arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) if they did not join the BJP. She stated that a "very close" person had approached her on behalf of the BJP, warning her of impending legal action if she did not comply with their demands.

According to Atishi, a worker from the BJP, reportedly someone very close to her, approached her with a clear choice: either join the BJP to protect her political career or face immediate arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) within a month. Atishi defended Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, stating that his resignation was unnecessary since he faced no charges or convictions in the excise policy case. She argued that his strong majority in the Delhi Assembly made resignation unnecessary.

Atishi accused the BJP of taking revengeful actions, attributing their supposed attempts to weaken the AAP to the success of recent rallies and protests. Unfazed by the alleged threats, Atishi reaffirmed her dedication to the AAP's cause, evoking the spirit of resistance embodied by historical figures like Bhagat Singh.

The EC's notice to Atishi, issued following a complaint from the BJP, requires her to provide supporting evidence for her claims by 5 pm on Saturday, April 6, 2024. The commission has cited concerns over the allegedly misleading and unverified nature of Atishi's statements made during a press conference on April 2.

This notice from the EC comes on the heels of a defamation notice sent to Atishi by the BJP in response to her accusations against the party. Atishi had publicly accused the BJP of attempting to coerce her into joining their ranks under the threat of legal action.