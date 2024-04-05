'Will Scrap The Agnipath Scheme...' Says Congress Manifesto For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Congress party on Friday released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In the manifesto pertaining to defence, the Congress has pledged to scrap the Agnipath scheme, which was launched by the incumbent BJP government in June 2022.



In its manifesto, the grand-old party said: "... will scrap the Agnipath Scheme and return to the normal recruitment processes followed by the Army, Navy and Air Force that will guarantee economic and social security for our soldiers."



The scheme, which was launched to make the armed forces profile lean, agile and tech-oriented, had drawn flak from the aspirants who had been preparing for it for years. In some parts of the country, the youths were even going on a rampage, destroying public property, including burning of trains.



In all the three forces, the two batches of Agniveers have joined the services and are said to be performing well on the grounds.



Under the Agnipath Scheme, the Agniveers serve for a tenure of four years that includes training for six months followed by 3.5 years of deployment. As of now, only 25 per cent of them will be retained for permanent soldiers. They can join the scheme at the age of 17.5 years to 21 years old.

On completion of the engagement period of four years, Agniveers will be paid one one-time 'Seva Nidhi' package, which shall comprise their contribution, including accrued interest thereon, and matching contribution from the Government equal to the accumulated amount of their contribution including interest.



After their tenure, their skills and experience would create opportunities for themselves and Contribute to the growth of the economy.

