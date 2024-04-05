7 horror movie like 'The First Omen' that you need to watch right away

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) "The First Omen" is a horror film that serves as a prequel to the classic horror movie "The Omen." If you enjoyed the dark and supernatural themes of "The First Omen," you might appreciate these seven horror movies that offer similar thrills and chills.



The Richard Donner-directed picture depicts a couple who adopt a small kid who is ignorant that he is the Antichrist. A terrifying supernatural horror and paranoia story.

Jennifer Kent's "The Babadook" follows a single mother and her young boy as they are tortured by a nasty spirit from a mystery children's novel. A creepy, moving horror flick.

In The Witch by Robert Eggers, a Puritan family faces otherworldly forces in the forest in 17th-century New England. The slow-burn atmospheric terror evokes dread in every moment.

The Conjuring follows Ed and Lorraine Warren as they aid a rural family haunted by a malevolent spirit. This eerie and spooky haunted home story is based on genuine occurrences.

Hereditary is a modern horror masterpiece directed by Ari Aster about a family plagued by evil after their enigmatic grandma dies.

Roman Polanski's psychological horror thriller "Rosemary's Baby" follows a pregnant mother who suspects her neighbours are after her baby. Slow-burning thriller with rising dread.

The Exorcist is directed by William Friedkin and follows a young girl possessed by a demon and the priests who try to exorcise her. A disturbing look at religion and evil.