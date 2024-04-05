(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) BREAKING: SC stays Allahabad HC verdict deeming UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 'unconstitutional'
(This is a developing story.)
MENAFN05042024007385015968ID1108062309
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.