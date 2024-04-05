               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

BREAKING: SC Stays Allahabad HC Verdict Deeming UP Board Of Madarsa Education Act 'Unconstitutional'


4/5/2024 4:00:22 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) BREAKING: SC stays Allahabad HC verdict deeming UP Board of Madarsa Education Act 'unconstitutional'

(This is a developing story.)

MENAFN05042024007385015968ID1108062309

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search