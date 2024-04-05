Kerala: Explosion During Bomb Making Leaves One Dead In Kannur; One Critical

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kannur: Two individuals, identified as Vineesh and Sherin, both residents of Kannur district, sustained severe injuries in a blast while reportedly making a bomb in Panoor. According to reports, Sherin succumbed to severe injuries while Vineesh is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The incident occurred around 1 am on Friday (April 05) when a blast occurred on the terrace of a house in Muliyathode, Panoor. One individual suffered a severe injury to his palm, while the other sustained facial wounds in the explosion. Police promptly responded to the scene, transporting the injured to the Pariyaram Government Medical College hospital.



The duo are reportedly CPM activists.

Vineesh is the son of a local CPM leader in Panoor.

Sherin suffered injuries on his hand, face and body in the explosion. He was shifted to a private hospital in Kozhikode for expert treatment, however, he died.



Further details are awaited...