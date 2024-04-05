Preity Zinta Shares Post-Match Selfie With ‘Deadly Duo’ Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 5 (IANS)Actress Preity Zinta, who is the co-owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Punjab Kings (PBKS), shared a "post-match selfie" with all-rounders Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma, whom she tagged as "deadly duo" after they guided PBKS to three-wicket win over Gujarat Titans.
After the victory, on Friday, the actress took to X (formerly called Twitter) and shared a picture posing with the stars of the team.
In the picture, Preity and the cricketers are seen making a victory sign and smiling at the camera.
For the caption, Preity wrote:“When the going gets tough, the tough get going. Post-match selfie with the deadly duo Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma.”
She added:“Absolutely love the way they dominated the game in a thrilling run chase. Wow !!! #ShashankSingh #AshutoshSharma #PunjabKings #Manofthematch #Impactplayer #Whatagame #JazbahaiPunjabi #GTvsPBKS #TataIpl #ting.”
On Friday, the match will be between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings.
MENAFN05042024000231011071ID1108062306
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.