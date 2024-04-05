Veterinary Student's Death: Kerala HC Intervenes After Govt ‘Delays’ CBI Probe Order, Asks Centre To Issue Directive

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, April 5 (IANS) In a jolt to the Pinarayi Vijayan government, the Kerala High Court on Friday through an interim order directed the Centre to issue the necessary orders for a CBI probe into the death of a second year BVSc student, Siddharth.

The veterinary student was found hanging in his hostel room at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode, in Wayanad on February 18.

Following a huge protest from Opposition parties, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on March 9 ordered a CBI probe into the incident.

However, the order from the state government failed to come, which forced Jayaprakash, father of the student to approach the High Court.

On Friday, the court while appreciating the state government for announcing a CBI probe, asked why there was a delay.

The counsel for the CBI informed the court that they were yet to get any directions to take over the case, following which the court in its interim order directed the Centre to see that the necessary orders were given at the earliest so that the CBI could begin its probe.

So far, 22 accused, including several SFI activists, have been arrested in connection with the case, and the Vice Chancellor, Dean, and the Assistant Warden of the institute have been placed under suspension.

Jayaprakash said that he is now happy that things are moving in the right direction and expects that the CBI probe will bring out the truth behind what happened to his son.