US Welcomes Increasing Humanitarian Aid To Besieged Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 5 (KUNA) -- The has US welcomed the commitment of the government of the occupying entity to take steps to allow more humanitarian aid into besieged Gaza, including the opening of the port of Ashdod.

Ashdod is located on the coast of a Palestinian city under the control of the occupation as a result of the displacement of the Palestinian population during the Nakba.

US National Security Council spokesperson, Adrienne Watson said in a statement issued on Thursday evening: "We welcome the steps announced by the Israeli government tonight at the President's request following his call with Prime Minister Netanyahu."

"These steps, including a commitment to open the Ashdod port for the direct delivery of assistance into Gaza, to open the Erez crossing for a new route for assistance to reach north Gaza, and to significantly increase deliveries from Jordan directly into Gaza, must now be fully and rapidly implemented."

"As the President said today on the call, U.S. policy with respect to Gaza will be determined by our assessment of Israel's immediate action on these and other steps, including steps to protect innocent civilians and the safety of aid workers. We are prepared to work in full coordination with the Government of Israel, the Governments of Jordan and Egypt, the United Nations, and humanitarian organizations, to ensure that these important steps are implemented and result in a significant increase in humanitarian assistance reaching civilians in dire need throughout Gaza over the coming days and weeks."

This comes in light of US anger over the killing of a number of aid workers, including an American citizen, by the occupying entity's army, while trying to deliver humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza.

The US administration on Thursday threatened a change in its policy towards the occupying entity because of its continued killing of innocent civilians, including aid workers, and insistence on obstructing humanitarian

