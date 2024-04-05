Azerbaijani Women's National Football Team Set To Kick Off First Qualifying Match Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Today the Azerbaijani national team, consisting of femalefootball players, will play its first match in the qualifying stageof the European Championship.

According to Azernews, the team led by head coach SiyasatAsgarov will face Hungary in an away game.

The match of Group B will kick off at 19:45 local time in Baku main referee will be Englishwoman Kirsti Doul.

In the other match of the group, Turkey will host Switzerland match will start at 21:00.