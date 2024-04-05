Russian Troops Strike At Pokrovsk, Five Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five people, including a 14-year-old teenager, were injured in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, as a result of shelling by Russians on Friday night, April 5.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in criminal proceedings over violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on April 5, at about 3:00 a.m., Russian troops shelled Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. The munitions hit the private sector.

Four family members were injured as a result of the hits on residential buildings: a grandparent and their daughter with a 14-year-old son. Another resident was also injured in the explosions.

Russian shelling of New York inregion kills two

In addition, several private households were damaged in the area of shelling. The type of weapon used by the enemy to attack the town is being established.

As reported, on the evening of April 4, Russians fired on the village of New York. Two people were killed and one person was injured.