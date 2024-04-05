Russian Troops Attack 16 Settlements In Kherson Region Overnight, Ten People Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 16 settlements over the past day, injuring ten people.
The head of the Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The enemy fired on Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Kizomys, Poniativka, Sadove, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Bilozerka, Tomyna Balka, Mykilske, Beryslav, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Havrylivka, Novoberyslav, and Kherson. Read also:
10 private houses were damaged. There were hits at a cooperative, a garage, and a gas transportation system company, which damaged a gas pipeline, a heating pipeline, solar collectors, and supporting structures.
As a result of Russian aggression, 10 people were poisoned by combustion products, Prokudin said.
As reported earlier, ten people were poisoned by combustion products in the village of Poniativka, Darivka community, Kherson region, as a result of a fire caused by shelling.
