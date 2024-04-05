Edoxi Training Institute LLC Partners With PECB To Enhance Professional Training Programs

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 03-04-2024, Dubai: Edoxi Training Institute LLC announces a partnership with the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB) to enhance its professional training programs. This partnership will offer a wide range of training courses such as ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27002, ISO/IEC 27005, ISO/IEC 22301, GDPR, and exclusive offers to UAE customers.



"We are thrilled to have established a strong partnership with PECB, a globally recognized certification body for professional training and certifications," said Sharafudhin Kallulla Parambath, Managing Director of Edoxi Training Institute LLC. "PECB is committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and excellence in its training programs, which perfectly align with Edoxi's values and mission."



Through this partnership, Edoxi Training Institute LLC aims to provide its clients access to the latest industry insights, best practices, and knowledge from PECB's team of experts. The vision is to help professionals enhance their skills and knowledge through PECB's certifications, which will ultimately help them achieve their career goals and contribute to their organizations' success.



"We look forward to continuing our partnership with PECB and bringing more value to our clients," added Sharafudhin Kallulla Parambath.



PECB is a certification body that provides education, certification, and certificate programs for individuals in a wide range of disciplines. They help professionals and organizations to show commitment and competence by providing valuable education, evaluation, certification, and certificate programs against rigorous internationally recognized standards.



PECB's CEO, Tim Rama, also expressed his excitement about the partnership, noting that "this business partnership with Edoxi will enable us to focus on training programs and certifications in Qatar. It will be highly valuable for our customers and assist us in offering better services."



About Edoxi Training Institute LLC

Edoxi Training Institute is one of the leading professional training centers in Dubai and the UAE. It aims to enhance the human capital of the UAE and is accredited by KHDA, QA QC, EC Council, AutoDesk, CompTIA, AIBM, and the British Council. Edoxi has been providing global standard training since 2018 and offers a wide range of courses such as cloud computing, cyber security, project management, accounting, finance, logistics, IT, and test preparations. These courses are designed to upskill and reskill individuals and corporate professionals for success in the dynamic job market. For more details visit:

