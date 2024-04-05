US Forces Knock Out Missile Fired By Houthi Militia -- CENTCOM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 5 (KUNA) -- US forces deployed in the Red Sea region have knocked out an anti-ship missile unleashed by the Houthi militia in Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported late on Thursday.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. (Sanaa time) on April 4, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully engaged and destroyed one anti-ship missile (ASM) in a Houthi-controlled territory of Yemen.

There were no injuries or damage reported by U.S., coalition, or commercial ships.

It was determined that the missile presented a threat to U.S. and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region.

CENTCOM is dedicated to protecting the freedom of navigation and making international waters safer and more secure for Coalition and merchant vessels. (end)

