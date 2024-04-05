Kuwait Prime Minister Congratulates New Members Of Parliament

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent on Friday a cable of congratulation to the winners of the National Assembly 2024.
In his cable, His Highness the premier expressed his sincere sentiments to all members of parliament, for the trust placed in them by citizens in this election, and wishing them success in their duties and many contributions to the country's progress, development, and prosperity. (end)
