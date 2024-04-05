Winners Of '24 National Assembly Elections In 5Th Constituency

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 5 (KUNA) -- The main electoral committee in the 5th constituency announced the 10 winners of National Assembly membership for the 2024 18th legislative term, which took place Thursday. The results in the following order: 1- Fahad Falah Al-Azmi (16,469 votes) 2- Hamdan Salem Al-Azmi (14,211 votes) 3- Mutib Nasser Al-Sahali (11,055 votes) 4- Saud Abdulaziz Al-Hajeri (10,643 votes) 5- Bader Zayid Al-Azmi (9,104 votes) 6- Majed Musaed Al-Mutairi (8,807 votes) 7- Abdulhadi Nasser Al-Ajmi (8,521 votes) 8- Hani Hussain Shams (8,437 votes) 9- Mohammad Musaed Al-Dawsari (7,644 votes) 10-Khaled Mohammad Al-Otaibi (7,343 votes) Polling stations closed at 12:00 AM (local time), seeing 200 candidates competing for 50 seats in the parliament. (end) onm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.