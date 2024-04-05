Winners Of '24 National Assembly Elections In 4Th Constituency

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 5 (KUNA) -- The main electoral committee in the 4th constituency announced the 10 winners of National Assembly membership for the 2024 18th legislative term, which took place Thursday. The results in the following order: 1- Shuaib Al-Muwaizri (15,663 votes) 2- Anwar Arrak Al-Dhaferi (8,646 votes) 3- Obaid Mohammad Almutairi (8,141 votes) 4- Mohammad Awadh Al-Ruqaib (7,970 votes) 5- Mubarak Hmoud Al-Tasha (7,707 votes) 6- Bader Sayar Al-Shammeri (7,557 votes) 7- Saad Ali Al-Rashidi (7,188 votes) 8- Fayez Ghanem Al-Jamhour (7,120 votes) 9- Mubarak Haif Al-Hajraf (6,925 votes) 10-Mohammad Haif Al-Mutairi (6,473 votes) Polling stations closed at 12:00 AM (local time), seeing 200 candidates competing for 50 seats in the parliament. (end) onm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.